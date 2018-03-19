Candidates make last efforts to sway voters in Rockford

In the final day before the March 20 primary election, candidates make their final push to sway voters. In a crowded Democratic governor's race, two candidates came to Rockford in final stops on the campaign trail.



J.B. Pritzker started off Monday morning by meeting with Rockford unions. He told a large crowd that he will tackle issues that are most important to working families, including making college more affordable, lowering the cost of health care and helping to increase wages and create jobs. It's something he says the Rauner administration has failed to do.



"I have put real plans out for working families, to stand up for them, to make sure the kitchen table issues that are most important to them are at the top of the heap of important things that we're going to accomplish when I become governor," Pritzker said.



So far this election season, Pritzker has lead the polls heading in to Tuesday. However, his opponent Chris Kennedy says Pritzker is bad for Illinois. He spoke against his opponent and Illinois' tax structure, saying Pritzker is cheating it and voters. He says he's ultimately the best choice to lead the state.



"We are pushing out young people out of Illinois. They can't make it here. It's destroying families. It doesn't have to be that way," Kennedy says. "We can change everything about our state. All the things that are right with this state outnumber the things that are wrong. By combining the things that are right, we can fix everything that is wrong and we can do it in the next four years.



Pritzker and Kennedy faces challengers in Sen. Daniel Biss, Bob Daiber, Tio Hardiman, and Robert Marshall.