CherryVale Mall increases security following shooting

After shots rang out at the CherryVale Mall on Sunday, the mall says it has increased the amount of police officers and security personnel.

However, the mall will not say how many police officers or security personnel it has now or how many it plans to add for increased safety. The mall did release a statement saying.

"As a community gathering place and regional destination for visitors, CherryVale Mall strives to engage families with meaningful events and to expose visitors to the businesses and organizations that make the Rockford region so vibrant. We constantly review our security measures and will continue to work hand-in-hand with local law enforcement,"



Sunday's shooting is the second one in a month outside the mall. Nobody was injured in this past weekend's incident, but earlier this month, a 31-year-old man was killed. The recent violent activity is leaving some customers on edge.

Sue Kroll and Cindy Barrett say they are frequent shoppers at CherryVale and have been going there for many years. Kroll says she isn't pleased with the shooting, but it isn't going to keep her from coming back.

"It's kind of upsetting in a way, but it's not enough to deter me, I'll keep going," Kroll said.

Both Kroll and Barrett say they don't want to live in fear over something like this, and that they won't allow it to prevent them from living their everyday lives.



Meanwhile, mall employee Natalie Lininger says she believes the mall needs to be doing more, and says the amount of security the mall has now, isn't cutting it.

"Based on how big the whole premises is, I don't feel like there is enough," Lininger said.

It's not only employees who say they aren't sure if they plan on returning to the mall.



Shoppers who were at the mall during the shooting say they are rethinking if they want to come back. Rachel Abarca says she was at the mall to buy her daughter some new clothes for the spring season when she saw the large police presence.

"Now a days, you have to worry. You have to worry about your kids being at the mall shopping, and things like this happen," Abarca said.

Meanwhile, the mall says the increased security is being put in to place as a temporary fix while they work on a longer term solution. They say as of right now, there aren't any details of what that plan is.