The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an attempted burglary attempt.

Officials say that the incident occurred on Friday March 16th, around 2 p.m in the area of 1400 Temple Circle in Winnebago County.

Neighbors in the area say that they saw the suspect forcibly enter a residence in the area. The neighbors then confronted the suspect, but he left the area on a bike.

The suspect in the incident is described as a white male in his 50’s, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 Lbs. The suspect has gray straight hair and a goatee. The suspect was wearing a black leather coat and hat and was wearing high top tennis shoes and blue jeans. The suspect's bike is black and has white lettering on it.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400 or Crime Stoppers 815-963-7867.