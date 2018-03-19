Rockford man arrested while attempting to steal a car

Rockford Police say that a man is arrested after they caught him while in progress of stealing a car on Monday morning.

33-year-old Sean Cox was taken into custody this morning. Officials say it happened just before 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of S. 5th Street.

When officers arrived, they say the found Cox inside of the victim's car inside of the garage. Officers also say that Cox was in possession of marijuana.

Cox is facing multiple charges, including Burglary. He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.