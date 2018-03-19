67th District candidates address citizens leading up to election

As Litesa Wallace is working on her campaign for Lieutenant Governor--the race for her replacement in the 67th District is well underway.

Four candidates have come forward ready to replace her in the Illinois House of Representatives.

The West Gateway Coalition hosted each candidate at District One in Rockford, giving each of them their chance to address the people of the 67th District.

"We need a strong advocate that knows how Springfield works and doesn't work," said Valeri DeCastris.

DeCastris is no stranger to the state capitol--spending over a decade as a research associate for the Illinois General Assembly.

"Holding public hearings, helping to draft legislation, working with state and federal agencies," said DeCastris.

Gerald Albert doesn't have the political background to rely on, but he brings experience in a different way.

"I was a former aide to representative Chuck Jefferson and I did my internship under Dr. Litesa Wallace," said Albert.

Albert believes his strong understanding of the office will help him hit the ground running if elected.

"I've dedicated over 20 years in serving this community. I believe there needs to be a strong voice in Springfield to advocate for Rockford," said Albert.

The other two candidates, Maurice West and Angela Fellars, both planned on supporting Wallace in her re-election campaign. However, after she stepped down, they decided to step in.

"Making sure that my district is protected with every vote that comes across the floor", said Maurice West II.

West says he plans to try and bring the district together if elected using something he calls the 'Power of We.'

"We have our own region. Three hundred thousand people in the Rockford region," said West.

"We are our own base and we need to be treated as such."

Angela Fellars says she is focusing on being someone who reflects the values of the district--something she says she doesn't see in her opponents.

"When I saw the people who had stepped up and the list of candidates. . .I just realized that wouldn't do," said Fellars.

Fellars says she wants to get to Springfield and get the priorities of the district back in order.

"We need to stay on budget. We need to put first things first," said Fellars.

"The arc of progress is in our favor, we just need to get out of our own way."

