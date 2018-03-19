All six victims in Florida bridge collapsed identified

Six people were killed in last week's bridge collapse on the campus of Florida International University. The bridge which was pegged as safer, cheaper and quicker to build had been open for public use for just 5 days before collapsing onto the busy road below it.

The bodies of all six killed in the accident have been recovered and identified now. Those killed include:

Rolando Fraga Hernandez, 57-year-old Oswald Gonzalez, 53-year-old Alberto Arias, 37-year-old Navarro Brown, Brandon Brownfield and 18-year-old FIU student Alexa Duran was also killed in the collapse according to reports from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officials say a total of 950 tons of rubble was moved to recover all of the victims of the collapsed bridge.



