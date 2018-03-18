Customers react to the shooting at the Cherryvale Mall

On a calm Sunday morning, shoppers at the CherryVale Mall say they were scared for their lives after shots rang out in front of Barnes and Noble. Jack Peterson says he was heading to the mall to do some shopping when he heard shots ring out.

"We heard a few gunshots, I couldn't tell you how many exactly, but as soon as I did, I just hid behind the car and kept my head down," Peterson said.

Peterson says he went straight to the ground once he heard gunshots and says it felt like he was down there for nearly 10 minutes.

"It's the first time I've heard gunshots like that in this type of setting. It's a beautiful Sunday afternoon, and it's the last thing you think of hearing when you are out shopping," Peterson said.

Shoppers weren't the only ones alarmed from the incident that took place outside the mall Sunday morning, Mall Employee, Natalie Lininger says she was outside taking her break, when she saw the large police presence and heard loud sirens. Lininger says although she was not working during the first mall shooting, she says being here at a second one, within a month of the first is very frightening.

"The first one did make me very uneasy, now being here for the second one, I am on the fence,"

Lininger says she's on the fence if she wants to continue her job at the mall after the recent violence that has been going on. She shared that both her husband and her mother say they would like her to get a job closer to home instead.

"The safety issue is the biggest concern for me. I want to be able to go home to my children at night," Lininger said.

Meanwhile, some shoppers say these shootings won't keep them from coming to the mall and going about their every day lives, Peterson says he agrees, and won't let this affect him.

"I know it might deter a lot of people, but I know for me it's not much of a deterrent," Peterson said.

However, Peterson also says he remains thankful that he was not caught in the crossfire during the shooting that took place.

"Now, just thinking about it, it's the same thing, I'm just glad to be alive,"

The Cherry Valley Police Department says the incident is still under investigation at this time, and they will be conducting a combined investigation with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.