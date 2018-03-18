Embers from controlled burn cause barn to catch fire in Pecatonica

Multiple departments responded to a barn fire off of Fish Hatchery Rd. in Pecatonica. The Win-Bur-Sew Fire Department says that the homeowners were burning brush when an ember from the fire fell onto the roof of the corn crib, causing it to catch fire.

Win-Bur-Sew says the barn was vacant, and no one was injured from the fire. The department also wants people to know that controlled burns can potentially be dangerous if not done correctly.

Win-Bur-Sew says the ordinance is to keep the burn 25 feet away from any sort of structure, and even if the burn is within the required distance, you must factor wind into the equation. The Chief says that wind anywhere around 10 miles per hour can cause a controlled burn to get out of hand.

The Department also says that if you are burning, make sure to keep some sort of extinguishing device nearby just in case. The Chief says that they can expect to see a lot more controlled burns to be happening this time of year once the weather gets nice, and with current field conditions being dry, he expects them to be receiving a lot of calls for some getting out of control.