Rockford Police: Shooting near the 1900 block of Chestnut Street

Rockford Police respond to a shooting near the 1900 block of Chestnut Street in Rockford.

13 News spoke with neighbors nearby who say they heard around 10 gunshots ring out in the neighborhood just before 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon.

Police say they could not discuss details of the incident, but confirmed one shooting victim had been taken to the hospital.

Rockford Fire also confirmed one person was transported from that area to a local hospital, but could not confirm details regarding that person's injury or condition at this time.

This shooting is still under investigation and details are limited at this time.

13 News will continue to update this story with more information when it becomes available.