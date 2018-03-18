Polls suggest Putin to win Russian presidential election

An exit poll and early returns in Russia's presidential election suggest that Vladimir Putin has easily won another six-year term.

Polls closed in Moscow following Sunday's balloting.

The central election commission said with 40 percent of all precincts counted, Putin was leading the race with 74.2 percent of the vote.

The same tally showed communist candidate Pavel Grudinin in second place with 14 percent, while ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky came in third with 6.5 percent.

The vote was tainted by widespread reports of ballot-box stuffing and forced voting, but the complaints will likely do little to undermine Putin.

