Documents show school officials wanted to commit Cruz before Parkland shooting

We are learning more about the mental stability of Nikolas Cruz, the man accused in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

School officials and a sheriff's deputy wanted to involuntarily commit Cruz for mental evaluation under Florida's Baker Act, but it was never acted on.

School guidance counselors and a resource officer recommended back in 2016 that Cruz be committed.

The law allows for involuntary commitment for mental health examination for up to three days.

Documents show Cruz had written the word "kill" in a notebook and told a classmate that he wanted to purchase a gun and use it.

There is no evidence that Cruz was ever committed and if he had been, it would have made it more difficult if not impossible for him to legally obtain a firearm.

Authorities say that Cruz legally obtained the assault rifle he used to kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school on February 14th.

