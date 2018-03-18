Sheriff's Office: Report of shots fired at Cherryvale Mall

Officers are responding to a report of shots fired on Cherryvale Mall property, Sunday morning.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies are on scene investigating the call, alongside the Cherry Valley Police Department.

The sheriff's office says no victims have been found at this time.

13 News Reporter Megan Hedstrom is at the mall and says police have taped off the area around Barnes and Noble Bookstore at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.