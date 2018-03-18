Woman injured in Rockford home invasion

Rockford Police investigate an overnight home invasion in the 800 block of Royal Avenue.
Around midnight, police say a man broke into the home and stole some property.
One woman was in the home at the time of the robbery. Police say she suffered minor injuries.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department.
