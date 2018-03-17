RVC Loses National Title Heartbreaker to Hostos

The Rock Valley College women's basketball team brought their season to the finish line, but couldn't cross it as national champions for the second straight year, losing a 58-52 title game to Hostos Community College (Bronx, NY).

RVC raced out to a ten-point lead in the first quarter before Hostos took a 31-29 lead at halftime. The Lady Golden Eagles took a 44-43 lead into the final frame before the Lady Caimans pulled away with big buckets and free throws down the stretch to win the NJCAA Div. III national title at RVC's PE Center in Rockford.

Paige Wogen lead RVC with 12 points, while Madi Hecox and Emily Cox each contributed 11 points for Misty Opat's team. Kayla Wilson lead all scorers with 22 points for Hostos, who took 27 free throws and made 19 to RVC's 8 of 12 output at the charity stripe in the title game.

RVC finishes the season with 22 wins, 13 losses.