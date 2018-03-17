Missing firefighter's body found outside of Nashville

Authorities have found the body of a missing firefighter from Nashville.

Jesse Reed was found near the mason boat dock in Humphreys County after a lengthy search...

Reed went missing on March 6, 2018, after his car went under water in the Tennessee River.

In a statement, Nashville Fire Department Director Chief William Swann said...

"My heart is heavy and I grieve for the loss of our brother firefighter Jesse Reed. I want to commend and thank the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office and all the volunteers from near and far who came to search for Jesse. Every day Jesse came on shift he put his life on the line to serve the people of Nashville and to make sure that his fellow firefighters were safe. Our prayers go to firefighter reed's wife and his entire family."

Reed was 32 years old.

He joined the Nashville Fire Department in October 2013.