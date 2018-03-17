State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

A newly released voicemail left just two days before the fatal bridge collapse in Miami reveals there were cracks at one end of the span.

An engineer left the voicemail for an employee at the Florida Department of Transportation but it wasn't heard until after the collapse because the employee was out of the office.



The engineer said in the call he didn't believe the cracking posed a safety issue. Federal transportation safety officials said Friday night they don't know if any cracking was related to the collapse.

"We've taken a look at it and, uh, obviously some repairs or whatever will have to be done but from a safety perspective we don't see that there's any issue there so we're not concerned about it from that perspective although obviously the cracking is not good and something's going to have to be, ya know, done to repair that," said the engineer in the voicemail.

The pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed Thursday killing at least six people.

Authorities are slowly removing the crushed cars and looking for more victims.