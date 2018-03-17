3rd Annual Cultural Heritage Celebration brings community together

The Midway Village Museum hosted it's 3rd annual Cultural Heritage Celebration Saturday afternoon. The celebration had a wide variety of cultures and ethnicities come together to celebrate their heritage, as well as share with other about their culture.

Organizers say the event brought in hundreds who got to enjoy a wide variety of cultural dances and displays.

"We have all the different groups coming out to educate and promote, inform on their history and their organization. It's a great community event, you can feel the positive energy throughout the whole room," Special Events Coordinator, Alyssa McGhghy said.

Organizers say around eight different ethnic groups performed dances throughout the entire afternoon.