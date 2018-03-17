Annual Byron Maple Syrup Festival brings in hundreds

Things were getting a little sticky over in Byron on Saturday as they celebrated their annual Maple Syrup Festival. People of all ages got a chance to see how the sugary goodness is made, right in their own back yard at the Byron Forest Preserve District.

There was a wide variety of goodies to enjoy, including pancakes. Guest got to walk around and see the process it takes to make the homemade syrup. Organizers say the festival has been going on for over 20 years, and this is the best time of year to make syrup.

"Well I think it's a fun way to show the old fashioned way to collect syrup and how this has been a big part of Northern Illinois history since Native Americans were here, people have been collecting sap. It's the only time of the year that you can collect sap from trees to make syrup," Organizer, Mark Herman said.

Organizers say they expect around 300 people to come through and enjoy some delicious homemade syrup.