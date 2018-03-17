Restaurant raises money for Cherry Valley Fire Department

The St. Patrick's Day celebrations are going on all over the area, including Cherry Valley. Granite City Food and Brewery is holding St. Patrick's Day festivities for everyone to enjoy. The restaurant is also raising money for a good cause. In honor of Fire Prevention month, the restaurant says they will be donating 10 percent of their sales to the Cherry Valley Fire Department.

General Manager, David Kirkland says, it's a cause him and his staff are happy and excited to be behind.

"It's huge you know, these guys are out their risking their lives for us, helping us out when we need it. We are very big about giving back to them and being apart of the community it's our responsibility to do that as well," Kirkland said.

Organizers say they hope to raise around $1,500 to be able to donate to the Cherry Valley Fire Department.