RVC Women's Basketball Returns to National Title Game

The Rock Valley College women's basketball game is back in the NJCAA Division III national tournament title game, beating Northland 56-50 at RVC on Friday night in the national semifinals.

Hayley Sorenson (15 points) and Emily Cox (11 points) paced the Lady Golden Eagles with some big buckets in the fourth quarter, breaking a 44-44 deadlock and holding off a late Lady Pioneers rally. Every player that logged minutes for Misty Opat scored at least two points for RVC.

Now the Lady Golden Eagles are one step closer to hanging another banner in the PEC, and can do so with a win on Saturday night at 8:00 pm on their home floor in the national championship game.