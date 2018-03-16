Auburn and Byron high schools finish in finals at state scholastic bowl

Local teams make it far in this year's scholastic bowl tournaments.

In the 2A tournament, Auburn High School finishes second in the state. The team lost to Stevenson in the championship after being tied going into the final question. This is auburn's 17th straight top four finish. The team won the state championship in 2008 and 2015.

In 1A Byron finishes as the state runner-up. They lost to Williamsville in the championship. This is Byron's second trip to state.

Congratulations to Auburn and Byron for a great scholastic bowl season.