East High School musicians perform for SwedishAmerican hospital patients

Students from East High School share their musical talents Friday with hospital patients.

Dozens of students from East High School's choir and orchestra went on their Spring tour in Rockford. The tour happens every year when students go to different locations to sing and play. This year they went to four different locations and SwedishAmerican was one of them. All of this is done in effort to make community members a little bit more cheerful.

"We're hoping that they see us and they just get a glimpse of brightness in their day to have just that small spec of happiness," Sophomore Grant Schutt said.

The hospital says it's not only a pick-me-up for patients, but for staff as well.