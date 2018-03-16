Michelle Williams to host Soar Radio Awards in Rockford

A member of Destiny's Child and Rockford native, Michelle Williams, is coming to town next month.

She's hosting the Second Annual Soar Radio Awards at the Coronado.

Soar Radio is a local gospel internet station. Its CEO, Justin Francis, says the awards are all about recognizing people who deserve it.

"There's so many people that get overlooked locally and nationally that have done great things in gospel community as well as just music as a whole in the world and I just want to make sure we highlight them," said Francis.

The banquet is April 9th. You can purchase tickets for it at the BMO Harris box office or Ticketmaster.