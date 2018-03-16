NIU workers to picket Monday

The union representing more than 600 Northern Illinois University workers say it will hold an informational picket Monday.



The AFSCME union representing clerical workers and support staff says they are fighting for a fair contract and pay. The union says workers have not received a raise in 7 years, and the university has stonewalled attempts at a union contract. They say that happened in the midst of a $600,000 severance payment to the university's former president.



A spokesman for the university released the following statement:



"NIU has bargained in good faith throughout this process and will continue to do so. In our more recent communications this week, both parties have agreed to pursue mediation in order to move negotiations forward. The university supports AFSCME 1890's right to free speech and does not believe Monday's event will impact classes or programming in any way."