Scaffolding collapse at Amerock building prompts federal investigation

A federal agency is investigating after construction equipment failed at the Amerock building.



Earlier this month, scaffolding came crumbling down at the construction site for the new downtown hotel and conference center.

No one was injured in the incident, and construction is still right on track, however, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it's stepping in to see what happened.



Its investigation involves Mike Harris Masonry and Brand Energy Services, the company that erected the scaffolding. The review could last up to 6 months.