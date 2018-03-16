Stateline medical students find the perfect match

Keep calm and open the envelope -- it's a moment these students at the University of Illinois College of Medicine will remember for the rest of their lives.

"It's such a nerve wracking experience because you don't know where you're going to go," says Cody Bianchetta who will stay in Rockford at the College of Medicine to train in family medicine.

Whether it's in Chicago or across the country in Los Angeles, each student committed to three to seven years of perfecting their craft in family medicine, pediatrics, neurological surgery and much more.

"The work we get to do with patients is really gratifying to be trusted with some of the most intimate things that happen in people's lives and have the opportunity to try to make a difference and help them in any way that they can," says Harsh Shah who is heading to Virginia Commonwealth University Health Systems for training in neurological surgery.

After opening their envelopes, each of the 53 students placed a push pin on a map to show everyone exactly where they will start their career.

For two of them, their first choice was to stay right here in Rockford with the College of Medicine and they will.

"I really like that it's a smaller community, but you still get that big city feel," Bianchetta says. The people here are all very nice and accommodating. Everyone here is always friendly whenever i meet them."

While match day is filled with emotion cheers and hugs to celebrate a new milestone -- these students say it wasn't an easy road to get to this point.

"Four years is such a long time to put into school and it's a great feeling to finally have a note that saying I get to go to residency," Bianchetta says.

The College of Medicine says of it's 53 students placed into residency programs, 16 will stay in Illinois.