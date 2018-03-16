Businesses say N. Main construction is affecting their business

Road construction continues on Main Street, now moving towards North Main street and west Riverside Boulevard as part of a years-long improvement project. Already, many people say the constant traffic and congestion is causing headaches during their everyday commute. Off of Riverside Boulevard, many local businesses say the construction that began last week, is affecting their business.

"There's constantly traffic out here, constant beeping, and big machines going," said Jennifer Hansen, a groomer at Pampered Pet. "We've lost a lot of business here because of the construction going on."

Hansen says this construction has only been around for a week and it's already causing visible affects to business at Pampered Pet. She says fewer customers are able to come in, more people are canceling their appointments to avoid the mess, and their customers are showing up late due to the delays.

"We have had to tell our clients to come in other ways. I've had to call them and tell them, 'Yeah I know you have an appointment but it might take you 20 minutes before that, so maybe come a little early,'" Hansen said.

Hansen says the construction is preventing their elderly customers from being able to come in by bus, since it won't fit through the area. The delays are also causing their grooming schedules to be affected, and the workers have to make up for lost time.

"We close at 4:30, and after 4:30 we are still waiting, and it's not our clients fault so we wait and we are then late getting home from work," Hansen said.

However, Pampered Pet isn't the only business seeing some affects from the road work. A nearby barber shop, Cross Cuts, is affected as well. Elijah Leigh is a barber there and says with all the commotion going on, it makes their everyday work lives more hectic.

"I would say it's pretty much slowing it up a little bit. Me and all my barbers agree that it's slowing it up," Leigh said.

Although the construction is causing some frustration, Leigh says he is remaining positive that their business won't be hit too hard, thanks to such loyal customers.

"I'm pretty sure the loyal customers are going to find a way to migrate here and are going to figure out a way to get in here," Leigh said.

Now, with a projected time line for completion of this project a ways down the road, Leigh says he is still hopeful for the outcome of the finished project.

"All in all, when they get finished with it, it's going to be decent, with people coming from Wisconsin and all that," Leigh said.

With a long and bumpy road still ahead, local business owners say they are eager for the project to be completed so that they can go back to their normal routines. The city says the project is projected to be completed this upcoming fall and will hopefully be completed by then.