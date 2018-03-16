Parade route announced for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is Saturday in downtown Rockford.



It starts at 3 p.m. going north on Seventh Street, left along State Street, right on Madison and ends at Prairie Street Brewhouse for Paddyfest.



Doors at Paddyfest open at at 3:30. Admission is $10 per person, but children under 10 get in for free.



Several different Irish bands will perform, along with the Irish McNulty Dancers. Corned beef, cabbage, banger's and mash and other Irish recipes are on the menu.