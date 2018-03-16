Local fire departments see 10-year increase in medical calls

More and more people are calling 911, but first responders say something needs to change, if they're going to keep providing emergency services to our Stateline community.

"911 system was designed to take care of people who were acutely ill, gravely injured, critical things," said Rockford Fire's Mobile Integrated Health Coordinator Brian Park.

But what happens when a service that's meant to help starts to be overused?

"Numbers wise we're looking at about a 1,000 call increase between 2016 and 2017," said Park.

"We've seen over the last 10 years, the numbers shown that the volume has increased about 3 percent a year consistently," said Freeport Fire Chief Todd Allen. "And then from 2016 to 2017 we saw a spike."

That spike was an increase of more than 300 medical calls.

And it's not just Rockford and Freeport.

Nationwide, fire departments and emergency medical services are seeing more people call 911.

In 2017, Belvidere Fire Department saw its highest number of medical calls in the past ten years.

Since 2000, medical calls along with search and rescue incidents in Rockford have grown by nearly 10,000.

"We do have an aging population, the baby boomers are reaching an age that they're going to need services," said Allen.

But it's not just an aging population that's behind these rising numbers.

"We have a certain population using the system for non-critical injuries and illnesses, things like tooth aches, sore throats, it really robs the rest of the city of that safety net that we've designed," said Park.

And that's a big problem for emergency responders, when there's only so many ambulances to go around.

"If we get 7 EMS calls at once and all 7 ambulances go out, and we get an 8th call, and it's a very serious call, that call is going to have to wait for a private ambulance or for another ambulance to free up and that's the situation we find ourselves in," said Park.

And with tight or shrinking budgets, Stateline fire departments say they're having to get creative with how to address the higher demand.

"We've adjusted in the last few years," said Allen.

In Freeport, the department says it's now cross-training firefighters and paramedics in an effort to offer emergency services on both ambulances and fire engines.

"So if the ambulances are busy or they're not in that neighborhood at that time, the engine can start the treatment on the patient, whether that's IVs, medications, whatever, just like the ambulance," said Allen.

Rockford fire uses a similar technique along with a new program started a little over a year ago called the mobile integrated health program.

"If we can cut down our calls for non-emergent problems, you know tooth-pains, you non-911 calls, then we can keep those ambulances for our heart attacks, our strokes out community," said Park.

Of course, they can't do it alone. They need your help.

"If you think you need 911, please call,and we'll help you, but if you're calling for something that's not an emergency, something that can be seen by a primary care physician, then please follow up on it that way," said Park.

One simple reminder for Stateline citizens that could make a big difference for our first responders as they continue to work hard every day to keep you safe.



