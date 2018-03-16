Plan ahead for an icy Saturday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for early Saturday for Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb counties for minor ice accumulation and slippery conditions. A mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow is possible.

A low pressure system over the plains will track east throughout Friday. Clouds will spread northeast across the Stateline through the afternoon, however, precipitation will not start up until late tonight. Activity will start up as rain, but then with cooling temperatures, freezing rain is possible. The likelihood of freezing rain and icing increases south of I-88. Lee County may see ice accumulations around 1/10". The majority of ice accumulation will be on elevated and cold surfaces.

There will be a sharp gradient in accumulation on the northeast side of this system. Little to no ice is expected for counties along the WI border, and therefore, have not been included in the Advisory area. Some patchy ice is still possible on elevated surfaces, along with a few tenths of an inch of snow.

The system will gradually weaken overnight and taper off around sunrise. A little ice can go a long way to cause problems, so drive slowly Saturday morning and postpone errands and activities if you can.

The icy weather will not linger long on Saturday, because temperatures quickly warm up above freezing. The sun will be back out by Saturday afternoon and stick around through the end of the weekend. Stay up-to-date on the forecast on our weather page.