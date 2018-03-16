Rockford man injured in strong arm robbery

A man was taken to the hospital after being beaten and robbed in Rockford Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 3200 block of 9th St just before 6pm.

Officers say the victim was walking when an SUV pulled up next to him.

A man then got out of the car, hit the victim and demanded money.

After getting the cash, the suspect fled in the car going southbound on 9th St.

The suspect was described as a white male, 5’10”, 150 lbs, mid 20’s, wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.