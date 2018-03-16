Rockford Board of Elections and Winnebago County Clerk's Office join forces for March Primary election

It's now only 5 days until the March Primary and the Rockford Board of Elections and the Winnebago County Clerk's Office have announced they will join services.

In years past, voters have had to view city and county election results separately. This coming Tuesday however, that will change to one single platform that will allow voters to see combined results from precincts in both the city and county.

The new interface will be accessible once precincts begin reporting election night results on Tuesday, March 20. Voters can access the results platform from the Board of Election website at www.voterockford.com and clicking Election Results.