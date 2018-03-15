Winnebago County Board and 17th Judicial Courts take small step towards budget compromise

Last September, the Winnebago County Board cut a combine $787,000 from four budgets: Circuit Court, Public Defender, Juvenile Detention, and court services.

These cuts came down under former Chief Judge Joe McGraw, who eventually filed a lawsuit. New Chief Judge Eugene Doherty's office says it's found areas where it can sustain cuts.

"At this point we've found the ability to sustain $400,000 of that $787,000," says trial court administrator Tom Jakeway. "I'm optimistic and hope we can establish trust and these amendments get passed."

Judge Doherty's office says it can sustain roughly $400,000 in cuts out of the initial $787,000. It says this savings came after changes in supplies, paying lower salaries for new employees who replaced more experiences ones who've left, and other staffing changes. But he wants the board to meet him halfway, and restore $386,000 in funding.

"I think we're moving forward," says Finance Committee Chairman Ted Biondo. "Hopefully eventually the court case will be removed also. I think it's a good compromise. Hopefully we can move forward from here."

Board members say if these budget amendments pass, it doesn't necessarily mean the lawsuit will disappear. But they believe it's the biggest step the board can take to make that happen.

"My goal and I believe Judge Doherty's goal is to solve this without needing someone else to solve it for us," says Chairman Frank Haney. "I'm very optimistic."

The finance committee has recommended these amendments to the full county board where they will lay over before a full vote.