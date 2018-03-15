RVC survives tough national quarterfinal game with RCGC

Rock Valley College got a tough test from Rowan College of Gloucester Co., in the national quarterfinals of the NJCAA DIII women's basketball tournament, but the Lady Eagles held on, 64-59.

Rock Valley took a two point lead into halftime, before extending that lead in the third quarter behind three big three-pointers from Emily Cox. Madi Hecox also added a buzzer-beating jumper to give RVC a nine point lead after three quarters.

But the Lady Roadrunners would not go away. They hit a three-pointer with 30 seconds left to cut RVC's lead to two. Rock Valley left the door open by missing some late free throws, but RCGC committed an offensive foul when it had a chance to tie the game with less than ten seconds to play. Jessie Schiro then sealed it up at the free throw line in the final seconds.

Rock Valley advances to Friday's national semifinals against Northland at 6 p.m.