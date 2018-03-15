Belvidere North grad Larson set to play in Frozen Four

Bailey Larson grew up playing hockey through the Rockford Park District. Now she gets to play on one of the biggest stages in women's hockey, the Frozen Four. Her Colgate team will play Wisconsin in Friday's national semifinals in Minnesota.

"We're supposed to be at the Frozen Four for a reason," Larson said in a phone interview. "It's not just a Cinderella story. So, hopefully we can use that as motivation, but not being scared to take on one of the best teams in the country because we're also one of them."

Larson, who graduated from Belvidere North, is ready to come back and showcase her skills just a few hours from where she honed her skills as a kid.

"I'm also really excited that the Frozen Four just happens to be in the Midwest," Larson said. "I have high school teachers coming, family, old coaches that are all just very supportive. They're happy to see it's on the big stage. It's really cool."

Colgate and Wisconsin face off Friday night at 7:00, with the winner advancing to the national championship game.