Fire causes $30,000 in damage to garage in Rockford

A garage on Rockford's southeast side goes up in flames Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the 6400 block of 42nd Street.

According to Cherry Valley Fire Department, an open pit might've been the cause of the fire.

Firefighters called for tanker trucks because there aren't any fire hydrants in that area. The fire caused about $30,000 in damage.

The homeowner was not home at the time. Open pits are illegal in Rockford unless they're being used to cook food. It's not clear if the homeowner was cited.