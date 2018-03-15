Mercyhealth looking for 200 volunteers ahead of Riverside campus opening

Mercyhealth is looking for volunteers for its new campus on Riverside Boulevard.

The volunteers would help with patient transports around the hospital, greet folks walking in, work in the gift shop and deliver flowers and cards to patients, according to the hospital.

Mercyhealth says it's looking for 200 people to volunteer their time to make it a more comfortable stay for patients at the new campus.

"Just the benefits our volunteers get from donating their time, what they do for our patients and our families and the fulfillment they get out of helping others," Manager of Volunteer Services Mercyhealth Rockford Campus, Rosalie England said.

If you're interested in volunteering you'll be interviewed and then trained before the hospital opens on January 5, 2019.

Mercyhealth is hosting a series of volunteer fairs next week on the second flood conference room of its location at 3401 N. Perryville Rd., Rockford, IL 61114.

The following is a schedule of the volunteer fair times:

Monday March 19, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Friday March 30, 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday April 24, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Thursday May 10, 1:30 to 5 p.m.