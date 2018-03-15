Local School Districts work to maintain school bus fleets

Rockford Public Schools just received a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for an additional seven eco-friendly school buses. The buses will be hit the streets this coming June. RPS 205 Transportation Director, Michael Slife said it's important to constantly change their bus fleet, and get rid of older buses.

"When the buses get older, things will happen, the electrical issues, and there's a lot more maintenance on them," Slife said.

Back in the fall of 2017, a school bus carrying the Auburn High School Football team caught fire. The bus that was carrying the players was 16 years old, which is at the older end of RPS' school bus fleet. Now, thanks to the grant from the EPA, RPS says its oldest generation of buses will be replaced.

"Normally we do 10 percent of our fleet, which would be 26 buses, and we went up to 30 buses because we are getting more money back from these older buses," Slife said.

RPS 205 is just one of 98 school districts receiving this grant money from the EPA, and there are currently more than 300 others on the wait list. The goal RPS 205 says it's trying to reach is to add eco-friendly buses as well as maintain their current fleet.

"With these buses, you should be able to stand right behind them and not really tell, smell wise, that everything is on," said Slife.

The emissions on these new buses are designed to be more environmentally friendly, and they will also require less maintenance. Slife says because of the buses requiring less maintenance, that means that it will cost less money to local taxpayers.

"Our cost to taxpayers is going to go way down, because right now on the older buses, and anything here that is four or five years old, we spend all of our tax money to fix the buses," Slife said.

However, RPS 205 isn't the only district working to maintain a fresh fleet of buses. The Winnebago School District is also working to keep their fleet young. Winnebago Transportation Director, Michael Reinders says the district participates in a program where they turn over their entire fleet of buses every three years.

"Our buses are only three years old, maintenance is minimal, there aren't any mechanical issues," Reinders said.

This program allows Winnebago to keep buses only for three years and then use the higher trade-in value to put towards their new fleet. Reinders says it's much more cost effective and the maintenance costs and safety benefits make the program extremely beneficial for the district.