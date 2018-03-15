UPDATE: 2 missing Illinois children found

The Markham Police Department and Illinois State Police say Illinois toddlers, Lynn Roby and Roby Washington have been found.

The Markham Police Department says both children were found at their grandmother's house. Their father, Lynn Washington, was a suspect in their disappearance.

Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday night after police say the children's mother was found shot to death, and the girls were missing. Both children were believed to be in danger after being missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police say the children were taken by their father, Lynn Washington,40.

Washington is also believed to be a person of interest in the death of the children's mother.



13 News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.