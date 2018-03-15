Winnebago County, City of Rockford sue 20 opioid manufacturers

Winnebago County and the City of Rockford are taking legal action against a number of manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids, by filing a lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato filed the suit against 20 opioid manufacturers. Winnebago County and the City of Rockford allege opioid manufacturers not only failed to report over-prescribing addictive medication, but they also abused their position by continuing to ship massive amounts of medication to the area. As a result, the state's attorney's office said this has lead to a public health crisis with an epidemic of addiction of both prescription medication and heroin.

The county and city are represented by former judge Ann Callis, now a partner at Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C., and Peter Mougey, a shareholder with Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor in Pensacola, Florida.

No taxpayer money is paying for legal fees. The state's attorney's office says the defendants will pay for the legal fees.

The county and city announced the intent to file the lawsuit in January. Since then, the state's attorney's office got approval from the Winnebago County Board and City Council to file the lawsuit.

According to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz, in 2017, 124 people died from opioid overdoses, compared to 96 in 2016. Hintz says 63 people died from Fentanyl or a combination of it and other drugs. Heroin contributed to 55 overdose deaths.