Arrest made after another threat at Stillman Valley High School

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old is arrested after making at threat directed toward Stillman Valley High School.



Officials say on Wednesday, Meridian School District contacted the sheriff's office about a student who posted a threat on social media saying he would bring a weapon to school and cause harm. Sheriff deputies met with the student, a 17-year-old male from Davis Junction, and his parents. He was told not to come to school Thursday, in which officials say he complied.



On Thursday, the student was charged with disorderly conduct and transported to the Ogle County Jail. He was later released to a parent and will appear in juvenile court at a later date.



The sheriff's office says students brought this threat to the attention of staff members.



This threat comes after another one made in February at Stillman Valley High School. Then, a threatening message was found on a stall inside a school bathroom.