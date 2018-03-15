Officials: Multiple people injured in collapse



Miami's fire department says multiple people have been injured in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at a Florida university.



Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that "multiple patients" had been injured and officials were working to confirm how many. It also said it was securing the structure while searching for injured people.



The newly installed bridge collapsed on the campus of Florida International University in the Miami area.

Local live television reports show five or six vehicles trapped under a pedestrian bridge that has collapsed at a Florida university.



The TV broadcasts also showed several people being loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.



The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday. The bridge's main 174-foot span was previously assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.