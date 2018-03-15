Aurora man killed in Lee County crash

The Lee County Sheriff's says an Aurora man is dead after a single car crash in Lee County.



Officials say the vehicle, driven by Jesus Payan, was eastbound on Shaw Road when the driver lost control of the car and struck a utility pole, then a tree. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.



Payan was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Lee County Sheriff's Department was assisted at the scene by West Brooklyn, Sublette, Amboy Fire Departments, OSF Life Flight, Illinois State Police, and the Lee County Coroner's Office.



The crash remains under investigation.