TEACHER OF THE WEEK: First grade teacher, Mrs. Nestler awarded

Ask St. Bridget first grader, Nathan Marshall about his teacher, and he'll give you a glowing report.

"She tells us about cool stuff, and makes us very smart," Nathan said.

He's talking about his teacher, Mrs. Nestler.

Walk into her classroom, and all hands are raised, excited to show off what they've learned. This week's lessons everything from geometry to conjunctions.

It's that enthusiasm makes Mrs. Nestler know she's in the right place.

"If somebody is stuck, they will jump in and are quick to help," Kelly Nestler said.

She's had plenty of help since become a teacher. Her father-in-law, husband, sister-in-law and brother-in-law are all teachers.

But even though teaching may be in her blood, it's easy to see she brings something special to this St. Bridget classroom.

On Wednesday, the kids are also getting excited about St. Patty's Day, showing off their latest projects in hopes to have a leprechaun visit their room.

"I was really excited to show mine off," Nathan said.



While the excitement builds towards St. Patty's day, it's evident it doesn't take a holiday for these kids to be excited to come to Mrs. Nestler's class.

"She's the best teacher I've ever had," Nathan said.

"I love these kids. They are so much fun," Nestler added.