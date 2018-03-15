House fire in Rockford

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 3000 block of Cornelia Avenue in Rockford this morning around 9:30.

Seven different agencies were called in for the two alarm fire. Officials say at least two dogs and multiple cats died in the blaze. However, several guinea pigs and hamsters survived.

Authorities say there is upwards of $50,000 worth of damage to the house

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it may have been electrical.