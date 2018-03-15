Wintry mix possible into weekend

The Stateline will see plenty of sunshine this morning, with high temperatures in the mid-40's. Plenty of sunshine will be seen as well.

We'll hold onto the low 40's into Friday, followed by a chance at the 50's by Sunday.

Before we bring on the Spring Season officially, there is chance for wintry-mix into the end of the work-week. Some light precipitation can't be ruled out for portions of the Stateline Friday overnight into Saturday morning. At this point, there will be light to no accumulation with this system. The system should move-out of the area by 10AM Saturday.

Again, the weekend should be mostly dry and sunny after the wintry mix. There is also another chance for a rain/snow mix late Monday into early Tuesday. Your Weather Authority Team is tracking the latest with end of week wintry-mix chance, please keep checking back as the forecast can change.

Get your WEATHER AUTHORITY EXTENDED FORECAST