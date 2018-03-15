Final Democratic debate for IL governor gets heated

This Tuesday, voters across Illinois will decide the final candidates for governor. On Wednesday night, the Democrats vying for the nomination had their last debate with each other.

Chicago Tonight hosted the debate with J.B. Pritzker, Chris Kennedy and Sen. Daniel Biss. They are the top three candidates for the seat, and they didn't hold back their criticisms for each other. Kennedy accused Pritzker of avoiding taxes with companies he has overseas. Pritzker accused Biss of saying he'd do one thing but then not deliver in the senate. And Biss accused Kennedy of being out of touch with the middle class. A lot of the debate centered on the financial burdens on Illinoisans.

"I think it's hypocritical of Chris Kennedy who was the chairman of the U of I when he raised tuition 5 times and caused in state students to leave the state after a 30% rise almost in tuition," said Pritzker.

"What these two guys are telling you, two guys who are experts in helping the wealthy avoid taxes, that it's impossible we shouldn't even try. What they're telling you in March of 2018, 10 months before either one would become governor, is that they're taking revenue options off the table. And then they're calling me irresponsible when they're the ones taking revenue options off the table," said Biss.

"(Biss) is promising something he can't deliver which is political pandering. And worse than that, three or four years ago he passed a bill which he supported aimed at a single company, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to lower their taxes. He gave them the tax break that he now says as a progressive he wants to take away," said Kennedy.

The other candidates who were not invited to the debate were Tio Hardiman, Robert Marshall and Bob Daiber.