Local doctor weighs in on genetic home testing

People can now find out if they're at greater risk for getting cancer with a test they can do at home.

The FDA approved a home testing kit that will tell people if they have a mutation in their BRCA genes. The mutation could put them at a higher risk for certain cancers like breast and ovarian. Doctors at SwedishAmerican say detecting the gene mutation is key because it can help people know what precautions and screening to do to detect cancer early. But is the home test reliable?

"This has not been around as long, is the quality there? But when they've run studies on it, it appears to be excellent methodology an very good results that correlate with known specimens," said Dr. Einhorn with SwedishAmerican.

Dr. Einhorn said whether you do the test at home or at a hospital, genetic counseling is key during and after the process.