State law enforcement officials are looking for two missing Cook County children who they believe to be in danger.

According to Illinois State Police, Lynn Roby, 3, and Jordyn Washington, 2, have been missing since 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the children were taken by their father, Lynn Washington, 40, and last seen in Harvey, Illinois.

They were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.