Local group asks community for help designing official Rockford flag

The city of Rockford doesn't have an official flag, but a group of local residents has taken it upon themselves to change that.

"We wanted to have something to keep the momentum that we already see for Rockford, all the change we see happening, all the good things," says Campaign for a Rockford Flag organizer Joel Didier.

The flag you see around town isn't the official flag, it's just the city's logo transferred onto a flag. Which is why Didier says the group is hoping the community can come up with an idea for a flag it resonates with.

"We wanted to give something for people to hang outside their houses, put a bumper sticker on their car. "You go to the city of Chicago you see the Chicago flag on every city block."

So far, the group has more than 60 submissions from the public. People have until the end of April to send in their idea. For tips on how to make your submission stick out, or more information where to send it, click here. After the deadline, the organization is having a group of local residents narrow it down to ten finalists.

"Then we're going to open it up to the community at large to vote on. This is a very community involved project. It's not funded by taxpayers, this is all coming out of our time and pockets, privately. We don't want this to be a burden on the city at all."

The effort has the support of the Mayor's office and other organizations.

"I think what makes it most exciting is it's a group of young people who are passionate about Rockford," says Rockford Mayor's Office Chief of Staff Wester Wuori. "Who want to make a difference in the community. We are definitely supportive of this."

"Any of these grassroots efforts to get engaged, to build pride, identity, and connection to our community, I support that," says Transform Rockford executive director Mike Schablaske.